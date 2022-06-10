England v New Zealand: ‘Proper name’ to bowl first, says Jon Lewis

England made the “right call” by bowling first in the second Test against New Zealand, according to fast bowling coach Jon Lewis.

Ben Stokes inserted the Kiwis with the Trent Bridge pitch looking green and some cloud overhead – opposing captain Tom Latham would have done the same.

But on what turned out to be a dry surface, New Zealand reached 318-4.

“We took the aggressive option. We wanted to bowl New Zealand out. It was the right call,” Lewis told BBC Sport.

England are looking to seal the series after winning the first Test at Lord’s by five wickets.

“The important thing about the toss was it was the aggressive play after last week,” added Lewis, who played one Test for England in 2006.

“The toss is a really interesting thing in cricket. You shouldn’t expect things to happen just because of what happens at the toss.

“You hope it might happen, but you have to do the business in the field. I thought at times we bowled incredibly well and we worked incredibly hard.”

However, former…