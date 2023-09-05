England v New Zealand: Vacationers romp dwelling to attract sequence 2-2

Fourth Vitality T20, Trent Bridge: England 175-8 (20 overs): Bairstow 73 (41); Santner 3-30 New Zealand 179-4 (17.2 overs): Seifert 48 (32); Ahmed 2-27 New Zealand won by six wickets with 16 balls to spare Scorecard

England were convincingly beaten by six wickets by New Zealand in the fourth T20 at Trent Bridge as the Black Caps fought back to draw the series 2-2.

The tourists were always ahead of the rate in pursuit of 176 and completed the chase with 16 balls to spare.

Opener Tim Seifert provided a quick start with 48 from 32 balls and Glenn Phillips took on the charge with 42 from 25.

Only 19-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who dismissed Seifert and Phillips in his 2-27, was able to slow the flow of runs.

England failed to capitalise on their own rapid rapid start provided by Jonny Bairstow’s 73 from 41 balls as they fell away and posted only 175-8, having been 63-0 after six overs.

Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone both failed to cut loose in making 26 and Harry Brook missed the chance…