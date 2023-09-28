England v New Zealand: Was Edgbaston’s Go Inexperienced recreation a touch at cricket’s future?

New Zealand beat England by 74 runs in the third T20

To the naked eye, Sunday’s third T20 between England and New Zealand was just another afternoon of cricket – beer, sixes and the occasional chants from the famed Hollies Stand.

But for Edgbaston this was a step into what they see as cricket’s future.

It was a day built on sustainability, the Go Green game, and the first of its kind in the UK.

On Sunday, the 25,000-seater stadium was run entirely off wind, hydro and solar power – something that will continue for the rest of September.

The four and six cards waved in the crowd at cricket matches for two decades or more were produced with ‘seed paper’ which, when planted at home, will grow wild flowers.

The lawnmowers and roller used to prepare the playing surface were switched to electric alternatives, while red meat was banned from the hospitality menus, although not from the burger vans around the ground.

Spectators’ food was, however, wrapped in sustainable packaging lined with…