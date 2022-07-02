England v South Africa: Alice Davidson-Richards earns recall to ODI squad

England have recalled Alice Davidson-Richards for their upcoming one-day internationals against South Africa.

The all-rounder, who played one ODI in 2018, hit 107 on her Test debut against the same opposition earlier this week.

Seam bowlers Issy Wong and Lauren Bell, plus opening batter Emma Lamb, all of whom made their Test debuts in Taunton, are included.

Bell and Wong are in line for their first one-day caps, with the opening ODI at Northampton on 11 July.

The multi-format series started with a one-off Test match which ended in a rain-affected draw, with the teams each taking two points.

The three ODIs are followed by three Twenty20s – with all six of those matches worth two points each.

Wong took three wickets and Bell claimed two as both impressed in the drawn Test, earning their first England one-day call-ups. They provide further bowling options for captain Heather Knight in the absence of experienced seamer Anya Shrubsole, who has retired from all forms of cricket.

Veteran…