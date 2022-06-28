England v South Africa: Alice Davidson-Richards says century alongside Nat Sciver was ‘actually particular’

England’s Alice Davidson-Richards says it was “really, really special” to hit her maiden Test century alongside schoolmate Nat Sciver.

Debutant Davidson-Richards made 107 before falling to the final ball of the day, while Sciver made an unbeaten 119, as England recovered from 121-5 to 328-6 – a lead of 44 at Taunton.

The pair played together between 2007 and 2011 at Epsom College.

“It meant a lot having Nat there,” Davidson-Richards, 28, said.

“From driving up to Loughborough [England’s national cricket performance centre] together, however many years ago, to playing in a Test match together was really, really special.”

England were 65-0 before slipping to 86-3 when captain Heather Knight was run-out after a mix up with Sciver.

When Sophia Dunkley and Amy Jones fell – and Davidson-Richards and Sciver came together – England were 121-5, still 163 behind.

But Sciver and Davidson-Richards put on 207 – England women’s second-highest partnership for any wicket in Test cricket – in 58 overs…