England v South Africa: Ben Stokes’ closing ODI ends in 62-run defeat

First Royal London one-day international, Seat Unique Riverside South Africa 333-5 (50 overs) Van der Dussen 134 (117), Markram 77 (61), Malan 57 (77); Livingstone 2-29 England 271 (46.5 overs) Root 86 (77), Bairstow 63 (71); Nortje 4-53 South Africa won by 62 runs; lead series 1-0 Scorecard

Ben Stokes’ final one-day international ended in another England defeat as South Africa won a sweltering series opener in Chester-le-Street by 62 runs.

The world champions, beaten 2-1 by India last week, were first worn down in the oppressive heat by Rassie van der Dussen’s fine 134.

He combined with Aiden Markram, who hit 77 off 61 balls, in a controlled stand of 151, the backbone of the tourists’ 333-5.

England reached 102-0 in response but lost their way against the Proteas spinners as the baked pitch tired.

Stokes, who announced on Monday that this match on his home ground would be his last 50-over international, was out lbw for five.

Joe Root made 86 from 77 balls but was bowled trying to hit out as…