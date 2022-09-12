England v South Africa: Ben Stokes’ facet seal 2-1 collection win

Third LV= Insurance Test, The Kia Oval (day five of five) South Africa 118 (Robinson 5-49, Broad 4-41) & 169 (Stokes 3-39, Broad 3-45) England 158 (Pope 67, Jansen 5-35) & 130-1 (Crawley 69*) England won by nine wickets; win series 2-1 Scorecard

England completed their remarkable summer with a series-clinching nine-wicket victory over South Africa at the Kia Oval.

The home side needed only 25 minutes to hit the 33 runs they needed for victory on the fifth morning of the third and deciding Test.

Zak Crawley ended 69 not out, with Ollie Pope unbeaten on 11 after Alex Lees was lbw on review to Kagiso Rabada for 39.

Victory was earned in little more than two days of play after day one was washed out and day two cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

It gives captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum a sixth win from seven Tests in their first summer in charge, a complete turnaround from England’s previous run of one win in 17.

Only once before…