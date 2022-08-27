England v South Africa: Ben Stokes says second-Check win units ‘benchmark’

England set the “benchmark” in their innings win over South Africa in the second Test, says captain Ben Stokes.

Beaten by an innings at Lord’s, England triumphed in three days at Emirates Old Trafford to level the series and set up a decider at the Kia Oval.

“It was an amazing team performance,” said Stokes, who was man of the match for his 103 and four wickets.

“The way in which way we bounced back from the disappointment at Lord’s was very pleasing.”

Having taken a first-innings lead of 264, England bowled South Africa out for 179 on Saturday to earn their fifth win in six Tests.

It was almost an exact reversal of their defeat in the first Test, when they bowled out for 165 and 149 to be defeated inside three days.

“We completely forgot about that performance,” said Stokes. “The way we batted, bowled and fielded in this game was the benchmark of the standards we set.”

Although England earned four successive victories in swashbuckling style at the beginning of the summer, this was…