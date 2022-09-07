England v South Africa: Ben Stokes seeking to cap ‘nice summer time’ at The Oval

Ben Stokes was appointed England Test captain at the beginning of the summer

Captain Ben Stokes says England can round off a “great summer” with a series-clinching victory over South Africa in the final Test at The Oval.

England have won five of their six Tests under Stokes and new coach Brendon McCullum.

Only once before have they won six or more Tests in a home summer – the seven wins under Michael Vaughan in 2004.

“Even if you take away results, the way we have played the game has been the most satisfying thing,” said Stokes.

“We’ve changed the way in which England’s Test cricket is viewed. We’ve captured the imagination of fans of cricket that have been around for years, and I feel like we might have gained some new fans as well.”

England beat New Zealand 3-0…