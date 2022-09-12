England v South Africa: Brendon McCullum says his aspect are ‘higher than I assumed’ after collection win

Coach Brendon McCullum says England are “a lot better” than he thought after they won six out of seven Tests in his first summer in charge.

A nine-wicket win over South Africa gave England a 2-1 series win and their most successful home season since 2004.

“It has been something quite special to be a part of,” New Zealander McCullum told BBC Test Match Special.

“There are still big challenges in the next couple of years but for now it has been a pretty successful summer.”

McCullum and captain Ben Stokes took over after England had won only one of their previous 17 Tests.

Playing an attractive style of cricket, England beat New Zealand 3-0 and won a rescheduled Test against India before the series triumph over the Proteas.

“I thought English cricket had a lot of talent but it’s got a lot more than I thought,” said McCullum, the former New Zealand captain.

“I knew these guys were good but they are a lot better than I thought.

“It is a very privileged position to be in to go and help these…