England v South Africa: Broad, Stokes, Robinson & Anderson arrange victory push

Third LV= Insurance Test, The Kia Oval (day four of five) South Africa 118 (Robinson 5-49, Broad 4-41) & 169 (Stokes 3-39, Broad 3-45) England 158 (Pope 67, Jansen 5-35) & 97-0 (Crawley 57*) England need 33 runs to win Scorecard

England are closing in on a series-clinching victory over South Africa after a supreme bowling display on the fourth day of the third Test at the Kia Oval.

The home side bowled South Africa out for 169 to leave 130 required for a 2-1 triumph.

England’s bowlers collectively used the prodigious movement on offer, Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes taking three wickets each, James Anderson and Ollie Robinson both claiming two.

In a frantic start to the chase that made a Sunday finish a possibility, England reached 97-0 and were only halted by the fading light.

Zak Crawley reached his fifty from 36 balls, his first half-century in 17 Test innings, and ended 57 not out. He will return alongside Alex Lees, who is unbeaten on 32, with 33 more required for victory.

That was the…