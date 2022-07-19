England v South Africa: Cricket dealt severe warnings throughout Chester-le-Avenue match

Ben Stokes’ reluctant goodbye to one-day international cricket should have seen his every move applauded by his home crowd.

But when the England all-rounder wearily walked off at the change of innings, few in the ground had sentimentality on their mind.

Most in Chester-le-Street were only thinking about one thing – relief from the relentless heat.

Much of South Africa’s 62-run win over England in the first ODI was forgettable – that hints at one problem.

But delve deeper, this was a day cricket was dealt two warnings and neither are good for the sport.

As the UK recorded its hottest day on record, an England men’s team was playing an international match on the 29th day out of the past 47.

Cricket in searing temperatures is not new.

The dials reached 38 degrees in the north-east on Tuesday but were as high as 47 when Joe Root was hospitalised after a day in the sun during an Ashes Test at Sydney in 2018.

Players have talked about training in a sauna to prepare themselves for conditions in…