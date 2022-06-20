England v South Africa: Emma Lamb one among 5 uncapped gamers chosen

Emma Lamb has played two one-day internationals and one T20 for England

Opener Emma Lamb is one of five uncapped players named in the England squad for the women’s Test against South Africa at Taunton next week.

Lamb, who was part of the squad that reached the World Cup final, will join Tammy Beaumont at the top of the order.

Three pace bowlers – Emily Arlott, Lauren Bell and Freya Davies – come in for retired pair Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole.

All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards is also included in the 13-strong party.

The four-day Test, beginning on Monday, forms part of a multi-format series, with three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s to follow.

It will be the first time since 2008 that England have played a Test without both Brunt and Shrubsole.

Brunt announced on Saturday that she has retired from Test cricket but will continue to play limited-overs internationals, while Shrubsole ended her international career after the World Cup.

Neither Bell, 21, nor 24-year-old…