England v South Africa: Heather Knight says ready 12 months for subsequent Take a look at is ‘a bit unhappy’

England captain Heather Knight says it is “a bit sad” they have to wait another year for their next Test match following the draw with South Africa.

Knight’s side have played three Tests over the past year but their next Test is not scheduled to be until the home Ashes series of 2023.

Rain wiped out most of the fourth and final day of the one-off Test against South Africa at Taunton.

“It is a format we love playing,” Knight told BBC Sport.

“Given the opportunity, players can play the format – the evening session on day three epitomised how fun it can be and how much passion and skill there has been on show.

“We will miss playing it in the next year and hopefully there are a few more Tests on the horizon and we can keep pushing to keep the format alive.”

Earlier this month, International Cricket Council chair Greg Barclay said women’s Tests should be played over five days but that the format is “unlikely to be part of the landscape” in the future.

England head coach Lisa Keightley called…