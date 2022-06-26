England v South Africa: Heather Knight will preserve ‘preventing’ for Check cricket

England have not won any of their five Tests since beating Australia in 2014

Venue: Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton Date: June 26-29 Coverage: Test Match Special commentary, in-play clips and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

England feel like they are “fighting” for the survival of women’s Tests, says captain Heather Knight.

England meet South Africa in a one-off Test at Taunton starting on Monday.

“If there’s a slightly more attritional section of play – as there is in men’s Test cricket – we are judged slightly different,” Knight told BBC Sport.

“The debate starts to go ‘should women be playing Test cricket?’ and we certainly feel that way. We are going to try to entertain and come away with a victory.

“It honestly feels like every time we play a Test match we are fighting for the format a little bit.”

Last week England coach Lisa Keightley said Barclay’s comments were “disappointing”.

England’s most recent Test, against Australia in January, resulted in a