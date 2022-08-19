England v South Africa: Hosts lose by innings on third day at Lord’s

First LV Insurance Test, Lord’s (day three of five) England 165 & 149 South Africa 326: Erwee 73, Jansen 48, Elgar 47; Stokes 3-71, Broad 3-71 South Africa won by an innings and 12 runs Scorecard

England were blown away to lose the first Test against South Africa by an innings and 12 runs inside three days at Lord’s.

Needing 161 to make the Proteas bat again, the home side crumbled to 149 to suffer the first defeat of the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum era.

It was not a loss caused by the swashbuckling approach that brought four wins at the beginning of the summer, but a timid surrender to some magnificent Proteas bowling.

Anrich Nortje was sensational, bowling at rapid pace to take three wickets for no runs in 10 balls.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj began the collapse with two wickets, including under-pressure opener Zak Crawley for 13.

England earlier took the last three South African wickets for 39 to bowl the Proteas out for 326, despite bizarrely persisting with short-ball tactics.

Though…