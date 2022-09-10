England v South Africa: Hosts maintain slim benefit at The Oval in decider

Third LV= Insurance Test, The Kia Oval (day three of five) South Africa 118: Robinson 5-49, Broad 4-41 England 154-7 : Pope 67, Jansen 4-34 England lead by 36 runs Scorecard

England hold a narrow advantage over South Africa in the third and final Test after 17 wickets fell on a day that began with cricket paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

A minute’s silence was observed at The Oval and was followed by the crowd joining in the singing of God Save The King.

Sustained applause had barely ended when Ollie Robinson bowled Dean Elgar, setting the seamer on the way to 5-49.

With Stuart Broad also claiming 4-41, South Africa were bowled out for 118 in only 36.2 overs, something of a recovery from their earlier 36-6.

At 84-2 and with Ollie Pope en route to 67, England had the opportunity to take a firm grip on the contest, but a number of rash shots caused the hosts to slide to 133-6.

They had reached 154-7, a lead of 36, when bad light stopped play an hour early.

Even though this third…