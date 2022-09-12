England v South Africa: Hosts took inspiration from Queen Elizabeth II, says Ben Stokes

England took a “huge amount of inspiration” from the legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in their third Test victory over South Africa, says captain Ben Stokes.

England went on to win the Test by nine wickets for a 2-1 series victory.

Stokes said he will “never forget” the atmosphere at The Oval on Saturday.

The crowd fell silent as the players and umpires, all wearing black armbands, entered the field through a military guard of honour, before the official minute’s silence was observed.

Singer Laura Wright performed the anthems, firstly of South Africa before God Save The King, followed by sustained applause from the crowd.

“I’ll never forget walking down the steps out of the changing room to complete silence,” said Stokes.

“We didn’t know that was going to happen. The silence was deafening. It was incredible.

“You could see the upset but also the amount of respect everyone has for the Queen and her service to the country, and all around the world.

“I’ve never experienced anything…