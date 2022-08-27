England v South Africa: Hosts win by innings at Previous Trafford to degree sequence

Second LV= Insurance Test, Emirates Old Trafford (day three of five) South Africa 151 (Anderson 3-32, Broad 3-37) & 179 (Robinson 4-43, Anderson 3-30) England 415-9 dec (Foakes 113*, Stokes 103) England won by an innings and 85 runs Scorecard

A brilliant England surged to an innings-and-85-run win over South Africa inside three days in the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford to level the series.

The home side were magnificent with the ball, breaking some stubborn Proteas resistance to dismiss the tourists for 179.

An electrifying morning, when the ball was reverse-swinging, saw England reduce to South Africa to 54-3.

They were held up by an obdurate stand of 87 across 43 overs between Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen.

But captain Ben Stokes removed both in successive overs after tea to expose the tail.

James Anderson and Ollie Robinson took over with the second new ball, sharing the final five wickets for seven runs in 30 deliveries. Robinson ended with 4-43 and Anderson 3-30.

