England v South Africa: Hosts win first T20 to wrap up multi-format sequence

First Royal London Twenty20 international, Chelmsford South Africa 111-9 (20 overs): Wolvaardt 55 (49); Brunt 4-15, Ecclestone 2-27 England 114-4 (15 overs): Dunkley 59 (39); Khaka 3-13 England won by six wickets; England lead multi-format series 10-2 Scorecard

Katherine Brunt and Sophia Dunkley starred as England won the first Twenty20 international against South Africa by six wickets to wrap up the multi-format series with two games to spare.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl in Chelmsford, England restricted South Africa to 111-9 from their 20 overs, with Brunt taking a career-best 4-15.

Those wickets took the 37-year-old past 100 T20 international wickets, and pulled her level with Anya Shrubsole on 102 – the most by an England women’s player.

Laura Wolvaardt top-scored with 55, but, as has been the case throughout the white-ball leg of the tour, it was another below-par batting display from the tourists, who were without star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp because she has…