England v South Africa: I nonetheless have it and can maintain going, says Katherine Brunt

“I feel I’ve still got it and as long as I have, I will keep trying to perform for England.”

After taking career-best figures to go past 100 Twenty20 international wickets and become England joint-highest wicket-taker in the format, alongside her recently retired new-ball partner Anya Shrubsole, yes, it is safe to say Katherine Brunt has still got it.

The 37-year-old seamer took 4-15, striking in the first over of the match at Chelmsford to set Heather Knight’s side on their way to another thumping win over South Africa in the first T20.

Following her Test retirement in June, it was just Brunt’s second international appearance of the summer.

It may seem obvious to say Brunt has plenty to offer but, after she took only four wickets at an average of 76 in a disappointing World Cup campaign in New Zealand earlier this year, questions were asked about whether she was still the right person to lead England’s attack.

“This year has been really difficult and finding form has been…