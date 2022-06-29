England v South Africa: Issy Wong says she is ‘the Divock Origi of girls’s cricket’

England bowler Issy Wong says she is the “Divock Origi of women’s cricket” after her two late wickets on day three of the Test against South Africa.

Debutant Wong’s double strike left the Proteas 55-3 in their second innings, 78 behind going into the final day.

The 20-year-old told BBC Sport: “These are the moments you dream of playing in when you’re nine or 10 years old.

“You look at Katherine Brunt running in and taking wickets for England and you think ‘I’d love to do that’.”

England looked to have been frustrated by the rain at Taunton, only for play to resume at 18:30 BST.

Pace bowler Wong removed Lara Goodall and Laura Wolvaardt to go with the maiden Test wicket she took in South Africa’s first innings.

Asked if she is a “big-game player”, Wong, a Liverpool fan, said: “Like the Divock Origi of women’s cricket.”

Former Liverpool striker Origi made a habit of scoring crucial goals for the Reds, notably in a number of Merseyside derbies and the 2019 Champions League semi-final against…