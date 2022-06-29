England v South Africa: Issy Wong takes late wickets to spice up hosts

South Africa 284 (Kapp 150, Cross 4-63) & 55-3 (Wong 2-8) England 417-8 dec (Sciver 169*, Davidson-Richards 107) South Africa trail by 78 runs Scorecard

Debutant Issy Wong took two late wickets to aid England’s push for victory over South Africa on day three of the one-off Test at Taunton.

A three-hour rain delay looked to have ended the day’s action, only for Wong to strike twice when the players returned for 12.5 overs from 18:30 BST.

Lara Goodall tickled down the leg side and Laura Wolvaardt was caught at gully to leave the Proteas 55-3, 78 behind.

England had earlier pushed their first innings to 417-8 declared, the fourth-highest total they have made in a women’s Test.

Nat Sciver ended unbeaten on 169 not out, also fourth on the all-time list of individual scores by an England woman in Tests.

Leading by 133, England removed South Africa opener Andrie Steyn, before two lengthy rain breaks allowed only eight overs in nearly six hours.

The weather looked to have frustrated England, only…