England v South Africa: James Anderson and Stuart Broad dismiss Proteas for 151

Second LV= Insurance Test, Emirates Old Trafford (day one of five) South Africa 151: Rabada 36, Anderson 3-32, Broad 3-37 England 111-3: Bairstow 38* England are 40 runs behind Scorecard

England pounced on South Africa’s decision to bat first by bowling the Proteas out for 151 on the first day of the second Test at Old Trafford.

On a day when 13 wickets fell, England saw off some evening pressure to reach 111-3, 40 behind.

South Africa, who picked two spinners, gambled on coming through a murky morning, but instead were hustled out.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson took three wickets each, the latter claiming two in two balls on his home ground, while captain Ben Stokes chipped in with a couple.

Despite batting in sunshine, England found themselves 43-3 and were in danger of repeating the batting collapses that caused their downfall in the first Test at Lord’s.

But under-pressure opener Zak Crawley added an unbroken 68 with Jonny Bairstow. Crawley is 17 not out having soaked up 77 balls, with…