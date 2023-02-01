England v South Africa: Jofra Archer takes six wickets to encourage vacationers to win

|Third one-day international, Kimberley:
|England 346-7 (50 overs): Buttler 131, Malan 118; Ngidi 4-62
|South Africa 287 (43.1 overs): Klaasen 80; Archer 6-40
|England won by 59 runs
|Scorecard
A resurgent Jofra Archer took six wickets to inspire England to a 59-run consolation victory against South Africa in the third one-day international.
Defending 347 after superb centuries from Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler, Archer took a match-changing 6-40 in his second match back after 17 months out injured.
He bowled at high pace and unsettled batters in a performance reminiscent of his debut international season in 2019.
The 27-year-old had Rassie van der Dussen caught in his first spell and, with the Proteas well placed at 158-3, he returned to dismiss Aiden Markram and David Miller in consecutive overs.
Heinrich Klaasen then threatened to take South Africa to a stunning victory with 80 from 62 balls but Archer…