England v South Africa: Jonny Bairstow and Tristan Stubbs star as hosts win in Bristol

First Vitality Twenty20 international, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol: England 234-6 (20 overs): Bairstow 90 (53 balls), Moeen 51 (18); Ngidi 5-39 South Africa 193-8 (20 overs): Stubbs 72 (28), R Hendricks 57 (33); Gleeson 3-51 England won by 41 runs; lead series 1-0 Scorecard

Jonny Bairstow’s devastating 90 helped England beat South Africa by 41 runs in a breathless, high-scoring first Twenty20 international in Bristol.

Continuing his stunning Test form, Bairstow bullied the Proteas’ bowlers throughout his 53-ball assault as England racked up 234-6 – their second highest T20 score.

Bairstow added 106 with Moeen Ali, who smacked 52 from 18 balls, in a riotous fourth-wicket stand lasting just 37 balls, as one over went for 33 runs.

In total, England hit 20 sixes, the most they have ever hit in a T20 game, while Moeen’s 16-ball fifty was the fastest by an England player.

The pair heaped misery on a ragged South Africa side, who dropped Bairstow four times in a fielding performance that bordered…