England v South Africa: Kagiso Rabada & Anrich Nortje rip by way of hosts earlier than Lord’s rain

First LV Insurance Test, Lord’s (day one of five) England 116-6: Pope 61*, Nortje 3-43, Rabada 2-36 South Africa: yet to bat Scorecard

England were put under huge pressure by some tremendous South Africa bowling before rain wiped out most of the opening day of the first Test at Lord’s.

Put in to bat in testing conditions, the home side were reduced to 116-6 by the relentless Proteas pace attack.

Anrich Nortje, bowling in excess of 90mph, claimed 3-43, while Kagiso Rabada showed great skill for his 2-36.

Only Ollie Pope, unbeaten on 61, was able to come through the stern examination, and he needed the fortune of being dropped on 45.

Five England batters were out for single-figure scores, including opener Zak Crawley, who managed only nine to extend his run of Test innings without a half-century to 13.

Torrential rain arrived just after 14:00 BST and soon flooded the outfield, ending the day with 58 of the scheduled 90 overs unbowled.

Dry weather is forecast for the remainder of the match,…