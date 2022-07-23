England v South Africa: Katherine Brunt turns into report wicket-taker in convincing win

Second Royal London Twenty20 international, Worcester South Africa 148-6: Bosch 61; Glenn 2-27 England 151-4: Sciver 47; Khaka 1-10 England won by six wickets; England lead multi-format series 12-2 Scorecard

England overcame an improved performance from South Africa to comfortably win the second Twenty20 by six wickets at Worcester.

Having made 111 in Thursday’s opening-game defeat, South Africa posted 148-6.

Anneke Bosch top-scored with 61 in a century stand with fellow opener Lara Goodall.

But the visitors slumped from 102-0 after teenager Alice Capsey took Goodall’s wicket in her first over in international cricket.

Katherine Brunt then became England’s leading wicket-taker in international T20s when she bowled Laura Wolvaardt in the final over for 21.

While it was a significant improvement on the batting performance at Chelmsford in the first T20, England completed another convincing win with an over to spare.

In reply, Sophia Dunkley continued her aggression at the top of the order with 23…