England v South Africa: Marizanne Kapp makes excellent 150 at Taunton

England were defied by a superb century from South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp on the first day of the one-off Test at Taunton.

All-rounder Kapp made 150, the highest score by a South African woman in Test cricket, and was only dismissed by a spectacular flying catch from Tammy Beaumont.

Kapp’s effort took South Africa to 284 all out, a huge recovery from 45-4 and 89-5 after they had been asked to bat on a green-tinged pitch under a blanket of cloud.

Kate Cross, leading the England attack in the absence of Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole, picked up 4-63, while there were maiden Test wickets for debutants Lauren Bell, Issy Wong and Alice Davidson-Richards.

England’s fourth debutant, Emma Lamb, was spared a difficult period opening the batting in the late evening, because South Africa’s final wicket fell after the scheduled close of 18:00 BST.

When England begin their reply on Tuesday morning, they will be under an element…