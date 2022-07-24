England v South Africa: ODI sequence finishes 1-1 after Headingley washout

Third Royal London one-day international, Clean Slate Headingley South Africa 159-2 (27.4 overs): De Kock 92* (76); Willey 1-19, Rashid 1-36 England: Did not bat Match abandoned; series finishes 1-1 Scorecard

The third one-day international between England and South Africa at Headingley was washed out, meaning the series is drawn 1-1.

Just 27.4 overs were possible in Leeds, with two lengthy rain delays enough to force the abandonment at 16:05 BST.

The first delay – which lasted an hour and 50 minutes – came after 20.5 overs, with South Africa batting after winning the toss.

Play resumed for just 6.5 overs before more rain at 14:35 ultimately led to an early abandonment of the series decider.

South Africa were 159-2 when the second lot of rain came, with opener Quinton de Kock unbeaten on 92 from 76 balls.

The opener had ridden his luck initially, twice edging through the vacant slip cordon, but played some beautiful cover drives and reverse sweeps as he moved towards what looked certain to…