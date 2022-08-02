England v South Africa: Ollie Robinson recalled for first two Assessments

Ollie Robinson has taken 39 wickets in nine Tests for England

Pace bowler Ollie Robinson has been recalled to the England squad for the first two Tests against South Africa.

The 28-year-old has not played a Test since the final match of the Ashes series in January.

Robinson comes in for fellow seamer Jamie Overton, who has been ruled out with hand and foot injuries sustained playing for Surrey.

The first Test in the three-match series begins at Lord’s on Wednesday, 17 August.

The only other change from the squad that pulled off a remarkable win against India at Edgbaston in July is the omission of wicketkeeper Sam Billings, with Ben Foakes fit to return behind the stumps.

Sussex’s Robinson enjoyed a fine debut year in Test cricket, taking 39 wickets in nine matches at an average of 21.28.

But, during his last match for England, the fifth Test against Australia in Hobart, Robinson was told to “improve” his fitness by bowling coach Jon Lewis.

He subsequently missed all three Tests in the 1-0…