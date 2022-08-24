England v South Africa: Ollie Robinson replaces Matthew Potts

Ollie Robinson has taken 39 wickets in nine Tests

England have recalled pace bowler Ollie Robinson to their XI for the second Test against South Africa at Old Trafford, starting on Thursday.

Robinson, who replaces Matthew Potts, has not played for England since the fifth Ashes Test in January.

Captain Ben Stokes said Robinson, 28, has been chosen to exploit the greater amount of bounce expected from the pitch in Manchester.

England are 1-0 down in the series after losing by an innings at Lord’s.

Robinson enjoyed an impressive first year in Test cricket after making his debut last summer, taking 39 wickets in nine matches at an average of 21.

However, his fitness was publicly criticised by England bowling coach Jon Lewis during the Ashes and he has been hampered by injuries since then.

He missed all three Tests in the West Indies in March with a back problem, which eventually required an injection in June.

The right-armer returned to action at the end of July and played for England Lions…