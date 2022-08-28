England v South Africa: Ollie Robinson says he has grow to be ‘fitness center freak’

Seamer Ollie Robinson says he has become “a gym freak” in order to regain his place in the England team.

Playing his first Test since January, he took five wickets in the innings win over South Africa at Old Trafford.

Robinson’s fitness was criticised during the Ashes and injuries have kept him out of international cricket for most of this year.

“I lifted more weights. I ran further. Everything I was doing before I just took to the extreme,” he said.

“I knew I could get back to this stage and I worked probably the hardest I’ve ever worked before.

“My mindset shifted from trying to be fit for fitness testing to trying to be fit for five days of Test cricket at a high level.

“I’ve become a bit of a gym freak, which I never thought I’d say. It’s become a bit of a habit, whereas before it was a chore.”

Sussex’s Robinson, 28, enjoyed a successful first year in Test cricket after making his debut last summer, taking 39 wickets in his first nine Tests.

But his fitness was publicly questioned by…