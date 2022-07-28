England v South Africa: Rilee Rossouw hits 96 as vacationers degree T20 collection

Second Vitality Twenty20 international, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: South Africa 207-3 (20 overs) Rossouw 96 (55), Hendricks 53 (32) England 149 (16.4 overs) Bairstow 30 (21);Shamsi 3-27, Phehlukwayo 3-39 South Africa win by 58 runs, series level at 1-1 Scorecard

Rilee Rossouw hit a fine unbeaten 96 to help South Africa beat England by 58 runs in the second Twenty20 international in Cardiff and level the three-match series.

The left-hander anchored the Proteas innings with a superb knock that took just 55 balls, combining power hitting and deft strokes to lead the tourists to 207-3 from their 20 overs.

Rossouw put on 72 for the second wicket with opener Reeza Hendricks, who followed up his half-century in the first T20 with an impressive 53 from just 32 deliveries.

England’s reply never really recovered from the early loss of captain Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan in the powerplay, with Jason Roy’s struggles also continuing as the hosts slipped to 77-3.

South Africa were sloppy in the field in…