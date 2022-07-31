England v South Africa: Shamsi takes 5-24 as hosts thumped by 90 runs to lose T20 sequence

Third Vitality Twenty20 International, Ageas Bowl South Africa 191-5 (20 overs) Hendricks 70 (50), Markram 51* (36); Willey 3-25 England 101 (16.4 overs) Bairstow 27 (30); Shamsi 5-24 South Africa won by 90 runs; win series 2-1 Scorecard

A dismal batting display saw a pitiful England suffer a heavy 90-run defeat in the deciding Twenty20 against South Africa to lose the series 2-1.

Chasing 192 to win, they were blunt with the bat, going 55 balls without hitting a boundary at one stage, before being dismissed for 101 in 16.4 overs.

It is the fourth time in six T20s this summer that England have been bowled out and there was another failure for Jason Roy, who made 17 off 18 balls.

Jonny Bairstow top-scored with 27, while South Africa’s left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi ripped through England with career-best figures of 5-24.

Defeat means England have lost a third successive T20 series, after defeats by West Indies and India this year, for the first time and they have failed to win a…