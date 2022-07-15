England v South Africa: Sophia Dunkley ton leads hosts to convincing win in second ODI

Second Royal London one-day international, Bristol England 337-5 (50 overs): Dunkley 107, Lamb 67; Tryon 2-34 South Africa 223 all out (41 overs): Kapp 73,Wolvaardt 55; Dean 4-53 England win by 114 runs; lead multi-format series 6-2 Scorecard

Sophia Dunkley hit her maiden international century as England crushed South Africa by 114 runs in the second one-day international in Bristol.

Dunkley fell for 107 from the final ball of England’s innings as the hosts posted 337-5.

England’s top four all scored more than 50 for the first time in a women’s ODI.

Charlie Dean took 4-53 and debutant Issy Wong 3-36 as South Africa never really challenged in reply.

England dominated from the start as Emma Lamb followed her maiden international hundred at Northampton in the first ODI with an imposing 67 in an opening stand of 127 with Tammy Beaumont, who made 58.

Nat Sciver then continued her fine run of form with an almost inevitable half-century in a stand of 142 with Dunkley as England cashed in on a flat…