England v South Africa: Sophie Ecclestone stars in snug T20 win

Third Royal London Twenty20 international, Derby
|England 176-6 (20 overs): Ecclestone 33 (12), Wyatt 30 (25); Mlaba 3-22
|South Africa 138-6 (20 overs): Brits 59 (57); Kemp 2-18, Ecclestone 2-24
|England won by 38 runs; won multi-format series 14-2
Sophie Ecclestone starred with bat and ball as England completed a series clean sweep with a comprehensive 38-run victory against South Africa in the third Twenty20 at Derby.
The 23-year-old top-scored with a career-best 33 not out from 12 balls to help England post an imposing 176-6.
She then took 2-24 with the ball as South Africa struggled in reply.
Tamzin Brits showed resistance with 59 but the hosts could only limp to 138-6 from their 20 overs.
The win means England have won all six white-ball matches in the multi-format series to wrap up a 14-2 victory before the start of the Commonwealth Games on Friday.
After the in-form Sophia Dunkley fell to the first ball of the match, 17-year-old Alice Capsey hit a spritely 25 from 17 balls as…