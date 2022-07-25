England v South Africa: Sophie Ecclestone stars in snug T20 win

Third Royal London Twenty20 international, Derby England 176-6 (20 overs): Ecclestone 33 (12), Wyatt 30 (25); Mlaba 3-22 South Africa 138-6 (20 overs): Brits 59 (57); Kemp 2-18, Ecclestone 2-24 England won by 38 runs; won multi-format series 14-2 Scorecard

Sophie Ecclestone starred with bat and ball as England completed a series clean sweep with a comprehensive 38-run victory against South Africa in the third Twenty20 at Derby.

The 23-year-old top-scored with a career-best 33 not out from 12 balls to help England post an imposing 176-6.

She then took 2-24 with the ball as South Africa struggled in reply.

Tamzin Brits showed resistance with 59 but the hosts could only limp to 138-6 from their 20 overs.

The win means England have won all six white-ball matches in the multi-format series to wrap up a 14-2 victory before the start of the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

After the in-form Sophia Dunkley fell to the first ball of the match, 17-year-old Alice Capsey hit a spritely 25 from 17 balls as…