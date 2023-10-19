England v South Africa: Springboks title unchanged aspect to face England in Rugby World Cup semi-final

Fly-half Manie Libbok impressed in the Springboks’ quarter-final victory over France

Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 21 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

South Africa have named an unchanged side to face England in their World Cup semi-final on Saturday in Paris.

The Springboks beat hosts France 29-28 in an epic quarter-final last Sunday.

With no changes made, half-backs Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok retain their places in the starting XV, while fly-half Handre Pollard remains on the bench.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber has opted again for a 5-3 split of forwards and backs among his replacements.

Scrum-half Reinach, who Nienaber said was better suited to dealing with the French kicking game, replaced regular starter Faf de Klerk for the quarter-final.

Eight of the Springboks’ starting XV began the win over England in the World Cup final in Japan four years ago.

The back row remains…