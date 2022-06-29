England v South Africa: Temba Bavuma dominated out of multi-format sequence

Bavuma suffered the injury in the fourth T20 against India – a series which South Africa drew 2-2

South Africa’s white-ball captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the multi-format tour of England with an elbow injury.

Bavuma, 32, suffered the injury in India recently and his recovery is expected to last at least eight weeks.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj will lead the ODI side, with batter David Miller taking on the T20 captaincy.

The Proteas play three ODIs, three T20s and three Tests against England between 19 July and 12 September.

They will also face Ireland in two T20s in Bristol on 3 and 5 August.

Cricket South Africa’s convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang said the T20 games are “high priority” ahead of October’s World Cup in Australia.

Rilee Rossouw, who has been playing for Somerset in the T20 Blast, returns to the fold for the first time since 2016, while 21-year-old bowler Gerald Coetzee has earned his first call-up.

Pace bowler Kagiso Rabada is part of the Test and T20 squad,…