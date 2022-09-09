England v South Africa: Third Take a look at to renew on Saturday

Day two of the third Test was cancelled after the first day was washed out

England’s deciding Test against South Africa at the Kia Oval will resume as scheduled on Saturday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Day two of the third Test on Friday was cancelled as a mark of respect following her death, aged 96.

England women’s Twenty20 against India will also go ahead on Saturday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed that all cricket will resume, including domestic and recreational fixtures.

The Test is currently set to go ahead as scheduled, meaning Saturday will remain the third day, after no play was possible on day one because of rain.

Discussions are still ongoing with Cricket South Africa about whether it is possible to extend the match to Tuesday, which is when the tourists are scheduled to fly home.

A minute’s silence will be observed before each match, followed by the national anthem. All players and coaches will wear black armbands to pay respect to the…