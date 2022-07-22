England v South Africa: Thrilling bowling show helps hosts degree ODI collection

Second Royal London one-day international, Emirates Old Trafford England 201 (28.1 overs): Livingstone 38 (26), Curran 35 (18); Pretorius 4-36 South Africa 83 (20.4 overs): Klaasen 33 (40); Rashid 3-29, Topley 2-17, Moeen 2-22 England won by 118 runs; level series at 1-1 Scorecard

A thrilling bowling performance helped England level the one-day international series against South Africa with an emphatic 118-run win in a rain-affected game at Emirates Old Trafford.

Defending 202 in 29 overs, a devastating new-ball burst reduced South Africa to 6-4 inside four overs and the Proteas were bowled out for 83.

Reece Topley took two wickets in the third before David Willey dismissed Quinton de Kock to start the fourth and Jos Buttler’s sensational fielding ran out Aiden Markram before he had faced a ball.

Sam Curran bowled David Miller before England’s spin duo of Adil Rashid (3-29) and Moeen Ali (2-22) combined to bowl South Africa out in just 20.4 overs.

After a delay of almost four hours,…