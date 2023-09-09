England v Sri Lanka: Mahika Gaur and Lauren Filer star as hosts win first ODI

Metro Bank first one-day international, Chester-le-Street Sri Lanka 106 (30.2 overs): Harshitha 35; Glenn 3-20, Gaur 3-26, Filer 3-27 England 107-3 (18 overs): Beaumont 32, Lamb 27 England won by seven wickets, lead the three-match series 1-0 Scorecard

England bounced back from their shock T20 series defeat by hammering Sri Lanka in the first one-day international at Chester-le-Street.

Pace bowlers Mahika Gaur and Lauren Filer, both making their ODI debuts, were impressive in picking up three wickets apiece as Sri Lanka were knocked over for only 106.

Leg-spinner Sarah Glenn also claimed 3-20, while wicketkeeper Amy Jones pouched five catches – an England women’s record.

England struggled with the bat during the T20 series, but made no mistake when faced with such a modest target.

Tammy Beaumont made 32 and Emma Lamb 27, while Maia Bouchier, England’s third debutant, hit the winning runs in her 17 not out.

England completed their seven-wicket win in only 18 overs and can wrap up the series…