England v Sri Lanka: Nat Sciver-Brunt’s chic century secures ODI collection win

England 273-8 (31 overs): Sciver-Brunt 120 (74), Bouchier 95 (65); Dilhari 3-42 Sri Lanka 112 (24.5 overs): Perera 32 (24); Dean 5-31, Filer 3-30 England won by 161 runs, win series 2-0 Scorecard

Nat Sciver-Brunt scored England women’s fastest one-day international century as the hosts thrashed Sri Lanka by 161 runs to secure a 2-0 series victory.

Sciver-Brunt surpassed Charlotte Edwards’ 70-ball effort by reaching the milestone from 66 balls in Leicester.

In a rain-affected encounter, England posted an imposing 273-8 from their 31 overs, with Maia Bouchier adding 95.

Charlie Dean then took 5-31 and Lauren Filer claimed 3-30 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 112 off 24.5 overs.

After the hosts slipped to 18-2, Sciver-Brunt and Bouchier led an emphatic recovery by adding 193 together from just 121 balls – England’s highest ODI partnership against Sri Lanka.

Sciver-Brunt, standing in as captain in her 100th ODI in the absence of the unwell Heather Knight, smashed her third ODI century in her…