England v Sri Lanka: Rain denies dwelling facet likelihood of ODI collection win in Northampton

Metro Bank second one-day international, The County Ground, Northampton Sri Lanka 106-9 (30.5 overs): Athapaththu 34 (34); Dean 2-12, Davidson-Richards 2-16 England: Did not bat Match abandoned Scorecard

England were thwarted by rain in their attempt to clinch the one-day international series against Sri Lanka.

Leading the three-match series 1-0, the hosts had reduced Sri Lanka to 106-9 when the heavens opened in Northampton and the match was abandoned.

Captain Chamari Athapaththu hit a run-a-ball 34 for the tourists, but after she was trapped lbw by Charlie Dean the innings unravelled.

Dean took 2-12 as Sri Lanka, from 53-2, lost seven wickets for 53 runs.

The start was delayed by half an hour because of rain and wet weather returned after 30.5 overs of the tourists’ innings, with the match officially abandoned at 17:10 BST.

Prior to that, England’s bowlers performed well, withstanding the early onslaught from Athapaththu before squeezing the Sri Lanka middle order once the skipper was…