England v Sri Lanka: Tammy Beaumont says T20 sequence defeat the ‘neatest thing’ for girls’s cricket

Dates: 9-14 September Coverage: Highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Ball-by-ball commentary on all three games on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds. The BBC Sport website and app will host the radio coverage alongside live text updates and in-play video clips and analysis of each match.

Tammy Beaumont says England’s T20 series defeat to Sri Lanka was the “best thing” for the development of the women’s game as the two sides prepare to face each other in three one-day internationals.

The first ODI takes place at Chester-le-Street on Saturday.

“It’s brilliant. As much as it hurts to have lost,” said Beaumont.

“If I cover up my England badge just a moment, and think about being a neutral women’s cricket supporter, the fact Sri Lanka are capable of beating England in a T20 series is possibly the best thing for the global women’s game.

“It’s a good sign that it’s no longer a kind of turn up and the result is already pretty much predetermined.

“You’ve got to have competitive cricket…