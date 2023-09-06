England v Sri Lanka: Vacationers full historic T20 collection victory

England 116 (19 overs): Bouchier 23 (18); Athapaththu 3-21 Sri Lanka 117-3 (17 overs): Athapaththu 44 (28); Glenn 2-23 Sri Lanka won by seven wickets Scorecard.

England suffered a shock first-ever series defeat by Sri Lanka as the tourists won the third T20 by seven wickets at Derby.

England were bowled out for 116 in 19 overs after another impressive Sri Lankan performance in the field.

Chamari Athapaththu top-scored with 44 from 28 balls as Sri Lanka reached their target with three overs to spare.

It is only Sri Lanka’s second series victory from their last 15 bilateral series.

Athapaththu was dismissed by Alice Capsey with 52 runs still required but Harshitha Samarawickrama and Hasini Perera played sensibly to withstand England’s economical bowling to complete the chase.

It is England’s second successive batting collapse after their 104 all out in the second T20 at Chelmsford, with Heather Knight’s side looking fatigued and short of answers to Sri Lanka’s spinners.

They started…