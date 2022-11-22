England v West Indies: Heather Knight & Lauren Winfield-Hill named in each white-ball squads

Heather Knight has not played for England since July because of a hip injury

England captain Heather Knight will return for December’s white-ball tour of the West Indies, while opener Lauren Winfield-Hill is also back in the Twenty20 squad.

Winfield-Hill has not played for England since March, but is recalled after strong domestic performances.

Knight returns to lead the side after having hip surgery.

All-rounder Nat Sciver also comes back after taking a break from cricket during the summer.

England play three one-day internationals and five T20s against West Indies, their first outing under new coach Jon Lewis.

Fast bowler Katherine Brunt, 37, is included in the T20 squad but will miss the ODIs as England continue to manage her workload.

Opener Tammy Beaumont, who was dropped from England’s T20 side for the Commonwealth Games, has only been selected for the ODIs.

England will be boosted by Knight’s return after their summer ended with a fourth-place finish in the Commonwealths and a 3-0…