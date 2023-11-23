England v West Indies: Matthew Potts replaces Josh Tongue in squad for ODIs

Matthew Potts played in England’s one-off Test against Ireland in June but did not feature in the Ashes

Matthew Potts has replaced Josh Tongue in England’s squad for the upcoming one-day international (ODI) series against West Indies.

Fast bowler Tongue, 26, has been ruled out by an injury sustained during the England Lions camp in the United Arab Emirates.

Durham seamer Potts played the most recent of his three ODIs against Ireland at Bristol in September.

The three-match ODI series begins in Antigua on Sunday 3 December.

It is followed by five T20s, starting on 12 December.

The series against West Indies is England’s first action following their disappointing World Cup exit at the group stage, with only six players from that squad featuring.

Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes have been dropped for the ODIs but are included for the T20 leg, while Dawid Malan has been left out entirely.

Tongue remains uncapped in white-ball cricket. He made his Test debut against Ireland in June,…