England vs Australia: Joe Root on captaincy, Ashes cricket and the longer term

Joe Root started day four of the first Ashes Test by trying to ramp Australia captain Pat Cummins

Joe Root has spent about 487 hours of his life batting in Test cricket. He has faced nearly 20,000 deliveries and scored more than 11,000 runs.

Despite a record that could (and let’s stress the ‘could’) leave him as the most prolific run-getter the game has ever seen, his canon of memorable shots will always include one he didn’t even lay a bat on.

Root’s attempted reverse-scoop at Pat Cummins on the fourth morning of the first Ashes Test might eventually go down as one of the famous dot balls in Test history, but the outcome was not nearly as important as the intent.

“It wasn’t necessarily about making a statement to Australia, it was more about making a statement to everyone in the ground about how we want to go about things,” Root tells BBC Sport.

“Obviously there’s an element of risk to it, but I just felt that as long as I didn’t get out, it didn’t matter what happened.”

The…