England vs New Zealand: Liam Livingstone exhibits batting versatility in match-winning knock

England’s Liam Livingstone said he is a “better player than someone who just slogs it” after his match-winning 95 in the second one-day international against New Zealand.

Livingstone, 30, top-scored as England levelled the series in Southampton.

The Lancashire batter has struggled with injuries over the past 18 months, and has had limited opportunities in longer forms of cricket.

“That’s what I’ve been crying out for,” he told BBC Sport.

“I’ve been quite looking forward to one-day cricket, just because you’ve got that little bit more time.”

Livingstone’s unbeaten 95, which came from 78 balls as England recovered from 55-5 to post 226-7 in a rain-reduced encounter, was his longest innings in terms of balls faced since a County Championship fixture for Lancashire in 2019.

It was also the first time he had faced more than 60 balls since that same knock, in 177 innings since. England went on to win by 79 runs.

Seen as a white-ball specialist, Livingstone has often been used in a finishing…